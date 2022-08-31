WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul made a stop in Mayfield Wednesday afternoon to discuss tornado recovery. He toured the damage and discussed rebuilding efforts.
Paul talked about the efforts underway to help the people of Mayfield.
"I think that everybody wants to get it done," Paul said. "Is everybody satisfied with the pace of FEMA? No one is ever satisfied with the pace of FEMA. And there are, I mean, we've had problems before trying to get the money out in a timely fashion. And for Mayfield, and I think the mayor can speak to this, is that the worry is not only about when the money gets here but that there's a lag time to when actually building restarts."
Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the VFW in Bardwell ahead of Paul's event there Wednesday morning. About 10 people with the group Four Rivers Indivisible held the protest.
The group was protesting Paul's vote against the PACT Act on Aug. 2. The measure, which was signed into law, will provide support to veterans affected by exposure to toxic burn pits during their service.
Protest co-leader Leslie McColgin said they want Paul to know they support veterans and he should, too.
"We sent these soldiers over there to fight, and I think we have an obligation to make sure that any service related issues that they have, even if they come up years later, because of the toxins they were exposed to, that we address those. We spent a lot of money going to war. We've got to spend money on our veterans too," McColgin said.
In the past, Paul has said he's opposed to PACT Act because he claimed it "puts our economy at risk by creating presumptions of service connection for the most common of ailments."
Paul suggested an amendment to the bill that would cut foreign aid in order to pay for the services. That amendment failed.
When asked about the protesters Wednesday afternoon, Paul declined to comment.