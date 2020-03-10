MILAN, ITALY - Italy is now the world's first country to place its entire territory on lock down as the coronavirus continues to spread. There are more than 9,000 cases in Italy, and more than 460 deaths so far. This lock down was put in place two days after the northern region of Lombardy and surrounding regions were put on a lock down.
The Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, is restricting travel within Italy for work or health emergencies. All public gatherings are banned, and people must be at least three feet away from each other at all times.
Local 6’s Pauline Fitzgerald has family and friends in the northern region of Lombardy and the southern region of Sicily. Her friends who are sisters, Maria Paola and Maria Vittoria Lo Presti from Sicily both live in the northern region of Lombardy. They say they've been avoiding leaving their house for the past couple of weeks, and only go outside when necessary.
The once busy city of Milan that they live in, they say is now empty. Despite friends and family being far away, they're not losing hope, they have a positive outlook.
Translated from Italian:
Pauline Fitzgerald: "Aren't you afraid?"
Maria Paola Lo Presti: "No. We are seeing a sincerely beautiful part of Italy and Italians. We are seeing supermarkets, stylists like Armani who are donating to those in need, and we're seeing (social media) influencers who are helping the Red Cross – in my opinion, it's amazing to see this side of Italy – it's beautiful."
With a nationwide lock down – people are only allowed to travel within the country's borders for work or health reasons. As of now the lock down will be until April 3. Everyone is encouraged to stay home, bars and restaurants must close at 6 p.m. and people must be at least three feet away from each other at all times.