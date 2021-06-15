PADUCAH– Asphalt paving along KY 1327/College Farm Road in Murray will start Friday, June 18. The project is expected to take a week to complete if weather permits.
This asphalt paving project runs from the KY 1660/Robertson Road intersection at mile point 0.0 extending eastward to U.S. 641/North 12th Street at mile point 2.035. The project includes a section of KY 1327 that runs through the 5-Points intersection and along West Chestnut Street at the north edge of Murray State campus.
Drivers should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternating flow operated by flaggers. Be prepared to drive with caution when in close proximity to flaggers and other maintenance personnel.