CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is planning to do asphalt paving along a section of KY 1917/Wolf Creek Road in eastern Crittenden County starting Tuesday, August 22.
The section being paved is a total distance of just under 1.5 miles. The section runs from Roberts Road at mile point 2.155 extending northward to KY 120/Providence Road at mile point 3.632.
Drivers are asked to be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
Delays may occur due to the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
The paving project is estimated to take 3 days to complete weather permitting.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.