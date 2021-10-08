MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC plans to begin a milling and asphalt paving project along a section of Kentucky Route 305 in western McCracken County on Friday.
This project will run along KY 305 ftom about the 3 mile marker, just west of the Lightfoot Road intersection, to the 5 mile marker just west of the KY 725/Woodville Road intersection. The project includes sections of Fisher Road and Cairo Road near Barkley Regional Airport.
Jim Smith Contracting is the primary contractor of this project. Work is expected to last 3 to 5 days.
Some delays are possible during the work, and drivers should use appropriate caution around the work zone.