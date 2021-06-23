GRAVES COUNTY, KY– Asphalt paving along a section of KY 408 in Graves County began Wednesday, according to the KYTC.
Paving along KY 408 runs from the KY 945 intersection at mile point 4.64 extending eastward to the KY 1241 intersection at mile point 8.37.
The work zone along KY 408 runs Pottsville to West Viola.
Drivers should expect one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
The paving project is expected to take about a week to complete. The targer completion date is July 2.