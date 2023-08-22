MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A paving project along U.S. 60/Hinkleville Road near the Ballard/McCracken County line is causing some traffic delays.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the paving project runs from the county line at mile marker 0, and extends east just past mile marker 1 near the Queensway Drive intersection.
Drivers should be aware of one lane traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers can also self detour around this work zone via KY 473 North to KY 725 East to KY 1154 South to return to U.S. 60.
KYTC says the target completion date is Friday, August 25.