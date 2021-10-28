MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC plans to finish an asphalt paving project along U.S. 641 through downtown Benton on Friday.
The work zone will extend along U.S. 641 from mile point 7.98 near the Town Creek Bridge northward to mile point 8.824 at the KY 348/5th Street intersection.
The project will include all of the one-way sections along Main Street and Poplar Street in Benton.
The contractor is planning to apply the final driving surface to U.S. 641. Recently, drivers have been on base courses of asphalt as construction progressed.
There will be no street parking in areas with construction activity. Some detours via side streets might also be implemented.
Drivers are asked to use an alternative route whenever possible. A 25 mile per hour work zone speed limit will be implemented.
Earlier this year, the U.S. 641 reconstruction project through downtown Benton had to be extended when engineers determined there was insufficient gravel base under several sections of the roadway.
The target completion date is Nov. 15.