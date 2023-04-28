PADUCAH — A release by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a new paving project is underway for Rockcastle Road in Trigg County as of April 25, 2023.
The project extends for slightly over two miles. According to the release, the areas to see a difference from this project are Rockcastle Road from the intersection with Goose Hollow Road at Handy Korner, then going up through the Rockcastle area to the Trigg-Lyon County Line.
Flaggers will be present to assist with changes to traffic flow. Drivers can expect one lane traffic, the release says. Delays are possible.
The release says the project should take two weeks to complete. However, weather conditions may cause changes to that schedule.