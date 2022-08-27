PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans paving along a section of U.S. 45 in southwestern Graves County starting Tuesday, Aug. 30.
This paving project runs along U.S. 45/Water Valley-Wingo Road from mile point 0 at the Graves-Hickman County line then north to the KY 1806 intersection at the south edge of Wingo around mile point 7.
The work is expected to take about 10 days to complete, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Motorists who normally travel U.S. 45 between Fulton and Mayfield who wish to avoid delays should consider a self-detour using the Julian Carroll-Jackson Purchase Parkway.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this million-dollar highway improvement project. The target completion date is Sept. 13.