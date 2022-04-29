MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of Marshall Road South in McCracken County will be closed to through traffic Monday morning for a paving project, McCracken County Road engineer Randy Williams says.
The road will be closed to through traffic between the dead end and Cross Mill Road, Williams says.
A crew will begin paving around 7:15 a.m., starting at the dead end of the road. The work is expected to be finished by about 11 a.m.
If rain prevents the crew from performing the paving work on Monday, May 2, Williams says the paving will be done on the first day the weather will allow.