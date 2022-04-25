MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A contractor working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin a milling and paving project along Kentucky 1558 in Marshall County starting Monday, May 2, the cabinet says.
The paving project will run the entire length of KY 1558, which is also known as Ivey Road. Crews will be working from mile point 0.0 at the intersection with KY 408/Oak Level Road northward to the KY 348/Symsonia Highway intersection at mile point 0.55.
Within the work zone, which is just over half a mile long, KYTC says drivers can expect one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some traffic delays are possible while crews are moving and placing equipment, and KYTC asks drivers to exercise caution where crews are working near the flow of traffic.
The paving work will be completed as the weather allows, and KYTC says the project is expected to take about a week to complete.
KYTC says Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on the $65,210 project.