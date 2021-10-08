CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC is planning milling and asphalt paving along sections of KY 280, KY 464, and KY 1346 in Calloway County starting Friday.
Drivers should be alert for work zone lane restrictions in the following areas:
- KY 280/Pottertown Road/Speaker Trail - From about the 7 mile marker near the Sauger Lane intersection extending eastward to the Lakeway Drive intersection near the 8 mile marker.
- KY 464/West Fork Road - From mile point 7.445 at the KY 783 intersection extending eastward to the U.S. 641 intersection at mile point 11.250, a distance of 3.8 miles.
- KY 1346/Roosevelt Road - From mile point 3.119 near the Curd Cemetery Road intersection extending eastward to the KY 80 intersection at mile point 7.078, a distance of 3.96 miles.
Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
The target completion date for these projects is Oct. 20.