MURRAY, KY — A contractor will begin paving roads in two different locations in Murray this week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Crews will be performing asphalt paving along Coldwater Road and along Industrial Drive and Chestnut Street starting Thursday. KYTC District 1 says drivers should keep their eyes open for work zone lane restrictions that will be in place to facilitate milling and paving.
The work zone on Coldwater Road, which is also Kentucky 774, will extend from the KY 121 intersection at mile point 0.0 southeast to mile point 0.483 at the KY 748 and KY 1327 intersection at Five Points, the cabinet says.
When it comes to the work zone along Industrial Drive and Chestnut Street, the project area will extend from KY 94 at mile point 0.0 north and west to U.S. 641 Business at mile point 0.798, according to the cabinet.
KYTC District 1 says Murray Paving is the prime contractor on this highway improvement project, which has a $103,661 price tag,
The work is expected to be finished by Oct. 1, weather permitting.