MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Paving is planned along the Blandville Road Work zone in McCracken County starting Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The work zone is in place to extend the existing four-lane west along Blandville Road from the Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken County Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce Park entrance. The work zone currently has two-way traffic running along the eastbound lanes.
KYTC says a contractor plans to have crews paving along the westbound lanes on Wednesday, away from the flow of traffic. While the paving work isn't expected to impact the flow of traffic, the transportation cabinet asks drivers to be alert where flaggers are stationed along the work zone to help trucks entering and leaving the area.
The cabinet says this round of asphalt paving is expected to be finished in about 10 working days.
KYTC also reminds drivers that the work zone has a 35 mph speed limit, enforced by an enhanced police presence.