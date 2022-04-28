MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Taking the dogs on a walk may seem like an everyday task for some, but for others it's a step toward recovery.
The McCracken County Humane Society and Centerpoint Recovery Center are partnering up to launch their new Paws-itive Therapy program.
Twice a week, clients visit the humane society to walk all the dogs.
It's a win-win. The clients get to build meaningful relationships and practice giving back, and the dogs get needed exercise and interaction.
Savannah is a sweet, energetic terrier mix. Conner Gates is a participant in the Paws-itive Therapy program. What he once thought was an unlikely pair just makes sense now.
“You know, we're kind of like these dogs in a way. We just need some genuine love and some care to get back to real world activities,” Gates says.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says they're similar in other ways as well.
“They've experienced struggles in life that have knocked them down, not knocked them out. They're both recovering from their challenges and looking forward to brighter futures. So, through this Paws-itive Therapy, there's a synergy,” Clymer says.
Better together: That's how Gates describes his close relationship with Savannah.
“I picked her first. I don't know why. She just grabbed my heart. She's the one that always sits by the cage and waits for me,” says Gates.
McCracken County Humane Society Director Traci Phelps says there's so much more to the program than walking. The Centerpoint clients are getting the dogs ready for adoption.
“We have already noticed a great behavior change in some of our dogs. These dogs, they need time outside, they need the socialization and we've already started seeing the positive effects to that,” Phelps says.
Being able to help Savannah find a forever home is giving Gates a new found positivity about his rehabilitation.
“It gets me outside myself. It gets me to laugh and be happy genuinely. If you can't be happy, you can't really work your treatment and recovery,” Gates says.
The dogs are getting ready just in time for National Adopt A Pet Day on Saturday, April 30.
The humane society currently has 75 pets available for adoption.
Animals will be available for adoption Saturday at the McCracken County Humane Society and at PetSmart in Paducah.
They have a full catalog of available animals on their website, mccrackenhumane.org.