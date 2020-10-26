McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department began expanded COVID-19 testing in the community on Oct. 5 and now has testing sites scheduled through Nov. 13.
PDHD says it's one of four sites chosen across the commonwealth to pilot this program.
The health department says testing is completely free and you do not need proof of insurance. You also do not have to have symptoms or a doctor's order to get tested.
The health department says the test results will be available within a few days and you will be contacted by text message or phone call.
This testing event is for anyone over the age of 12, however, the health department says if anyone under the age of 18 can't tolerate the test, they will be asked to followup with their primary care physician.
The health department says walk ups are accepted, but registration is preferred. You can sign up for registration by clicking here and choosing a date and time.
Below you can see the full COVID-19 testing schedule:
Purchase District Health Department COVID-19 Pilot Testing Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Oct. 26 - Oct. 29 (Mon -Thurs)
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|McCracken County Health Department – 916 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY
|Oct. 30 (Fri)
|9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|McCracken County Health Department – 916 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY
|Nov. 2 (Mon)
|9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Hickman County Health Department – 370 South Washington Street, Clinton, KY
|Nov. 4 (Wed)
|9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Fulton/ Fulton City County Health Department – 350 Browder Street, Fulton, KY
|Nov. 5 (Thurs)
|9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Fulton/ Hickman City County Health Department – 402 Troy Avenue, Hickman, KY
|Nov. 6 (Fri)
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|McCracken County Health Department – 916 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY
|Nov. 9 - Nov. 10 (Mon - Tue)
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Ballard County Health Center – 098 Bluegrass Drive, LaCenter, KY
|Nov. 12 (Thurs)
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Carlisle County – location to be determined
|Nov. 13 (Fri)
|9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|McCracken County Health Department – 916 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY
The health department says it is looking to collaborate with events. If you are having an event in the next four months and are interested in pop up testing, the health department say to email estallins@purchasehealth.org.