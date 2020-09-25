CARBONDALE, IL — Organizers with the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition held a peaceful march Friday in Carbondale, Illinois, in honor of Breonna Taylor — the 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman killed by police in March.
Demonstrators started off at the Carbondale Police Station, then marched to Town Square, where they held a demonstration.
One organizer, Elise Grabowska, said the movement is bigger than Breonna Taylor. She said it's about fixing the systems that have caused Black people to feel their lives don't matter.
"We can't just look at this as an individual case, because then it will continue to happen if you look at it that way. What you need to do is recognize that the system is not created to have equity and equality for everyone. It needs to be dismantled and rebuilt," said Grabowska.
Grabowska said this summer has been very emotional for protesters and organizers. Protesters are feeling exhausted and desperate for people to listen and for change to happen. She said if people want to see the protest stop then things must change.