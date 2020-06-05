PADUCAH— As communities continue to demand equality and change, the Paducah Community is remembering Breonna Taylor.
Protesters marched down Washington Street by the McCracken County Courthouse to Dolly McNutt Plaza in front of Paducah City Hall. As protesters marched, they chanted "Breonna Taylor." Martaj Marks, the protests organizer, said it was to celebrate Taylor's birthday and remember her legacy.
"We cannot forget about Breonna," Marks said. "She was sleeping when she was murdered, and that's so unfortunate, so we just wanted to do this to kind of bring, honor her life."
To ensure the protesters could march safely, Paducah Police blocked off the roads. After the march, a candlelight vigil with powerful messages calling for change. Marks sees this as an opportunity to come together as one.
"This community means a lot to me, so to be able to do something in the community it's just amazing," Marks said. "To see everyone and everyone's support, black, white, brown, it doesn't matter, everyone's supporting this, so it's amazing."
Among the emotional messages, those attending were also encouraged to register to vote.
"We can protest all day long, but if we don't change who's sitting in office then it won't matter," Marks said.
He wants to see change from community leaders.
"I just want to hear from leadership, that's all," Marks said. "I just want to hear what's next from this, and how do they feel about everything that's going on."
He's encouraging everyone to be a part of the movement, and to make sure you get to the polls.