PADUCAH — The new Peck Education Trail in Paducah's Noble Park is now open.
The more than half-mile path is in the wooded area next to the existing nature trail and the Cairo Road park entrance.
You're encouraged to walk the trail and study the trees, fauna and other flora.
The trail was the vision of World War II veteran and Paducah native J. Lane Peck, who died just days after helping plan the project.
"Johnathan from VFW and Mark and I met with him Thursday or Friday, got all that worked out," says Lane Peck's great nephew Kevin Peck. "He fell on Monday and never recovered from that fall ... Sad he's gone, but happy to see this project come to fruition. He'd be so proud of it, so happy for it."
J. Lane Peck served in the US Army Air Corps as a co-pilot during WWII. His plane was shot down, and he was held as a prisoner or war in Germany for 16 months.
After the war, Peck moved to Paducah, where he resumed his career as a CPA and tax attorney.
He donated 46 acres of land to the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department in memory of his late wife, Martha Jane Phipps Peck, who died in 1979.