CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says a pedestrian has died after being struck by two vehicles on West Walnut Street in the late-night hours.
According to a Friday release, Carbondale police officers responded to West Walnut Street at Poplar Street at 2:39 a.m. Friday, where a person had been hit by two passing vehicles.
Officers say the person was immediately taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale by ambulance, where they later died from their injuries.
Officers say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor related to either of the drivers.
The police department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (618) 457-3200. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling (618) 549-2677, (618) 687-2677, or clicking here.