Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED OVER PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE OVER SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND PARTS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY LATE TONIGHT AND INTO SATURDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&