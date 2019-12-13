CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Calloway County this week, the sheriff's office says.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says 48-year-old Christopher Gallimore was walking southbound on Locust Grove Road around 5:18 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle.
Murray-Calloway EMS took Gallimore to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the release says.
The sheriff's office says, as of Friday, no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle. But, the release says, the investigation into the crash in ongoing.