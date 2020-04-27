MURRAY, KY -- A Murray woman was hit by a car while trying to cross the street.
Around 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Murray police were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 121 and North 12th Street.
The driver, 76-year-old Karen Bolls of Murray, said she was driving north on 12th Street and had the green light to go through the intersection with Highway 121.
Bolls says as she entered the intersection, 40-year-old Komega Hayes of Murray, ran into the road in front of her.
Bolls was unable to avoid hitting Hayes with her car.
Hayes told officers she thought she had enough time to cross the street before Bolls got to the intersection.
Hayes was taken to a local hospital.