CARBONDALE, IL — A woman was killed when she was hit by a trail while walking across the railroad tracks in Carbondale, Illinois, Monday afternoon.
Police say 40-year-old Holly Stanley of Carbondale was walking across the tracks at the College Street crossing in the 600 block of South Illinois Avenue Monday when she was hit by a northbound Canadian National train. Officers arrived at the scene around 12:19 p.m.
Investigators say the train was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting Stanley. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The College Street crossing and the Grand Avenue crossing were closed for a time Monday due to the investigation into the collision.
The Carbondale Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.