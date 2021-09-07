MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Coroner's Office has released the name of a local man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Ogden Landing Road on Labor Day.
The deadly collision happened around 6 a.m. Monday.
The man who was killed was 40-year-old Steven G. Kent of West Paducah, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton told Local 6 Tuesday afternoon.
No further details have been released about the circumstances of the collision as of this writing.
When more information becomes available, Local 6 will share those details with you.