Pedestrian safety at Barbecue on the River

Paducah — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says one pedestrian is killed every 88 minutes in the United States.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said with heavy traffic at Barbecue on the River, people should be very attentive as they walk around.

"It's just a good idea to slow down and use a lot of extra caution any time you're in an area where there's extra traffic or there's a special event like this going on," Todd said.

Todd said to wear bright clothing during the day as a safety precaution. He said you should also wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Erica Allen loves her family time at Barbecue on the River. She takes safety measures when she's walking around.

"I make sure, obviously, that I push the pedestrian button and still look both ways multiple times," Allen said. "And don't text on my phone and just really aware of the surroundings."

Thursday is National Situational Awareness Day, which encourages people to be aware of their surroundings whether crossing the street or going out and about in their day.

Danielle Driskill said she always comes to Barbecue on the River in groups to be on the safe side.

"As big of an event as this is, people can take you, and nobody even knows you're gone for a good five minutes," Driskill said. "You can turn around and realize, 'Hey, my friend is not here.' So I think it's very important to pay attention to who you're with, where you're supposed to be going and your meeting places and times."

Todd also said to never assume that a driver can see you when crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.