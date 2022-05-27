CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man who was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after he was struck by a train in Carbondale earlier this week has died, police announced Friday.
The Carbondale Police Department says it learned on Thursday that the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael L. Sykes-Branch, died in the hospital. Sykes-Branch was struck on the railroad tracks between the 400 block of North Washington Street and North Illinois Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
In a Friday news release about the man's death, the police department says there is no evidence of foul play at this time, but the investigation into Sykes-Branch's death is ongoing.