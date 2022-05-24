CARBONDALE, IL — A pedestrian who was struck by a train in Carbondale, Illinois, has been taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the Carbondale Police Department says.
The person was stuck on the railroad tracks between 400 block of North Washington Street and North Illinois Avenue. Officers responded to the scene around 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, the police department says. Officers rendered aid immediately. Responders with Jackson County Ambulance Service treated the pedestrian at the scene before taking the patient to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. From there, the individual was taken to the St. Louis hospital.
Because of the collision, all railroad crossings in Carbondale were closed for about an hour. Route 13 in downtown Carbondale was also closed for a time due to the incident.
The police department says it is not releasing the name of the pedestrian at this time, pending notification of the person's family.