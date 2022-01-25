Weather Alert

...Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight Into Early Wednesday... Temperatures tonight will bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but north winds around 10 mph will make it feel even colder. Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be around zero along and north of Interstate 64, and along and northwest of a Mount Vernon Illinois to Marble Hill Missouri line. The rest of our region can expect wind chill readings generally around 5 above zero. Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday afternoon.