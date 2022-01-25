Recent data shows about 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky each day are children. That's leading to an uptick in hospitalizations in pediatric cases.
Doctors are saying the low vaccination rate among children and adolescents in Kentucky is to blame.
As of last week, 20% of children ages 5 to 11 in Kentucky have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Nationally, 18.8% of that age group is fully vaccinated. However, in Kentucky, only 13.3% of kids 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.
Kentucky Children's Hospital Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale says most cases have cold-like symptoms that self-resolve, but recently some have been more severe.
“Some kids have underlying lung problems or just might be unlucky and have a more severe case that are getting hospitalized. They come in dehydrated or needing oxygen. And that's just really difficult for the whole family,” says Ragsdale.
Ragsdale says the vaccine greatly reduces the risk of catching COVID-19, and in breakthrough cases, it drastically lessens symptoms.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack urges parents to consider getting their child vaccinated, saying “It's the safest way to keep kids healthy and well and in school, and also to protect their families at home who may be more vulnerable. Also, it does help, they've proven now that is does help reduce the risk for that multisystem inflammatory disease that sometimes strikes children a couple months after the initial disease. ”
Kentucky health care professionals say they've seen a decrease in children visiting their offices to get vaccinated.
They want to remind parents that vaccinating their children is as simple as making an appointment.
Children ages 5 and up are eligible for the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.
Additionally, kids 12 and up can get a booster dose.