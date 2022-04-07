MURRAY, KY — The manufacturing industry is struggling nationwide. Companies are finding it hard to keep people on the assembly line, worsening already difficult supply chain issues.
In response, companies are getting creative to get people in the door and retain them.
Pella Windows and Doors in Murray, Kentucky, is facing worker shortage issues, but they're grateful the shortage there isn't as bad as other branches within the Pella Corporation.
However, they're still implementing new policies to motivate potential employees to apply. They’re only seeing a slight shortage of workers, but parts-making plant manager Edward Brooks says that's raising alarm within the company.
“Here in Murray, we are not as impacted as the other sites, but we're definitely feeling it nationwide. So, we've got sites in other states that are dealing with it on a day-to-day basis,” says Brooks.
The Murray site hires about 1,000 employees at a time, but right now it's short 52 workers.
Hoping to fill those spots, the site is adding some incentives for new hires and existing employees alike.
“Right now, we've got a $1,000 sign-on bonus and a $1,000 referral bonus. And the referral bonus pays out to both the person coming into Pella for the first time and the existing team member,” Brook says.
Brooks says the shortage is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also impacted workers' mindsets.
“There's an overall shift in people's lives nowadays. So one thing that we're doing here in Pella to make sure we're the employer of choice is to create those flexible schedules for folks to have options that work best for their lives,” says Brooks.
The slight shortage is still affecting the Murray site's production in a big way.
“We take safety and quality in the highest regards here at Pella, so we don't allow that to affect our safety or quality. But what we do is, we will shut down a line basically if we don't have enough people to run it,” Brooks says.
Shutting down lines causes major delays in deliveries to customers.
Pella is also offering advancement opportunities in an array of fields within the company. Those are available locally and at other sites across the country.
Brooks hopes the new incentives will help fill the remaining positions.
Spots are currently only available for the first and third shifts.