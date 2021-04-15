MAYFIELD, KY - When was the last time you picked up a pen and paper to write a letter to someone? Nowadays, we just use our phones… but one local elementary school is putting down the phones and picking up their pens to write letters to kids sitting at their desks across the ocean.
It all started with Lauran Young, a 2020 Murray State graduate. Growing up in a small town, she’s always dreamed of teaching abroad. She followed her dreams and has been teaching English in a small town in Spain since Jan.
It didn’t take long before the light bulb went off in her head to start the pen-pal program at Mayfield Elementary School. She wanted students locally and in her classroom overseas to have the same opportunities she did, and she says sometimes, that can start with a letter.
“They’re able to bring this fun unique like perspective to these letters,” Young said. “They’re not just like kids living in Mayfield, Kentucky either. They’re kids that come from these like deeply rich cultural like backgrounds from all over the world and connecting with these kids whom also speak Spanish as their first language, they have a completely different cultural background and they can connect over that. I just i love that these kids are able to compare cultures and holidays and activities and things that they do with their families. Most of what our letters have been so far have just been like, ‘hi, how are you? here are all my questions.’ They have some of the best questions like, ‘do you go to the park? Do you wear a mask? Do you you have a dog? Do you like to ride horses?’”
Young says these kids definitely curious to hear about their pen-pals. They’re learning more about them, their culture and their country more than they ever would from a textbook. It’s a memory that they’ll carry with them, and she hopes it will motivate them to take a similar path as her. So far, 50 students locally and overseas are a part of the pen-pal program. Young hopes to expand it to more schools in the Local 6 area.