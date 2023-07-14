LEBANON, KY — Pen pals are a way to connect people different people from all around the world.
Martha Gray has been pen pals with a woman from Sweden for almost 40 years ago. Martha says she signed up to have a pen pal from another country in the 3rd grade at St. Augustine in Lebanon, KY. She was paired with Johanna Medin of Sweden.
They would write each other on a monthly basis. Johanna said she would wait by the mailbox for Martha’s letter, almost immediately after sending them.
The two would share different stories about their lives, from stories of their families to first boyfriends and first jobs. “She kind of was my sister growing up. The girl I could chat with and tell all my little childhood secrets and whatever. And she would write back the same,” stated Martha.
As they grew up their conversations changed to include stories about their marriages and children and even the news of Martha’s breast cancer diagnosis.
Eventually, their letters shifted to conversations on social media and phone calls. “Every time we would talk on the phone she would say 'my dream is one day we could meet.”
After 40 years Martha and Johanna finally met each other in person. Martha and her husband traveled to Sweden back in June and stayed with Johanna and her family for 3 days. Martha said the experience was almost surreal but also comfortable since she had known Johanna for so long. “It was just like she had been there many times before,” said Johanna
Now, Johanna and her family are planning a trip to Kentucky.