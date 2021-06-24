DAWSON SPRINGS, KY– Beach access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays. Beach access will be available for non-registered park guests on weekdays.
The decision was made due to ongoing safety concerns due to overcrowding.
According to the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, recent beach crowds have exceeded the park's capacity by more than ten times. The overcrowding creates prolonged response times in the event of an emergency.
Additionally, the beach parking situation creates another safety concern. There are 109 parking spots in the current beach parking area, parking outside of the area is unsafe for park guests due to the 200 vertical feet elevation change to access the beach area. Golf cart transportation is no longer available.
