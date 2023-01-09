PADUCAH — You could end up paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars for your medical records if a Kentucky lawmaker gets her way. That's according to a local lawyer who works with personal injury cases.
Attorney Mark Bryant says House Bill 51 could be a big burden to patients, especially those living on a fixed income.
The bill would make medical records cost $20 for the first five pages, plus $1 per page after that.
Bryant says medical records should be free.
"We do a lot of personal injury cases, and so we know about medical records and the expense of medical records," Bryant says.
He says it shifts the burden of cost from big providers onto patients — including many people who are disabled and living on fixed incomes.
"The ones it's really going to cost to suffer are people that are disabled, because typically people that are on disability, they have no money anyway, and so they can't pay for their medical records to seek a social security disability claim because they don't have any money being on a small, fixed income," said Bryant.
State Rep. Randy Bridges says he's talked with the bill's sponsor, Rep. Kimberly Moser, by phone.
He says she told him there's a huge burden on the health care system when it comes to medical records, and she wants to lower overall health care costs.
Bridges says the bill is in the beginning stages, and it can still be changed.
"So this is the very beginning stages, because there will be multiple times in here where committee members can offer suggestions and get it changed. Other legislators can make floor amendments, and once it passes one chamber, it starts all over in the next chamber and goes to their committee," Bridges says.
As for Bryant, he says patients shouldn't have to pay for what's theirs.
"When you go into a doctor's office and they write down information about you under this new legislation, you wouldn't even be able to learn about it unless you paid for it," Bryant says. "And they won't give it to you until you paid for it."
We reached out to Moser by email and phone. She told us House Bill 51 is a way for health care facilities to help "recoup" some of the cost of copying records.