MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — "More than just a bargain," is what organizers say you'll find at the 400 Mile Sale, as the dayslong event kicked off Thursday. With 20 counties and more than 60 communities participating mostly along US 68 across Kentucky, this sale offers more than just deals — it's also a fundraiser.
Thursday was a busy day for a McCracken County family as they opened their yard for the sale, making almost $500. It was an even busier day in Marshall County at Christian Fellowship School, where one group of women looked to find a bargain three hours away from southern Illinois.
They say their favorite part of the sale is not only the deals but the chance to give back and make memories.
As soon as the sun came up on day one of the 400 Mile Sale, buyers were out and about. Thursday at the school, doors didn't open until 6 a.m., but that didn't stop shoppers from lining up at 5 a.m. ready to go.
"Were going to have to call one of the husbands down to drive down to pick up some stuff I think," said Jackie Cushman.
Christian Fellowship was the third stop for Cushman and her sister, Amber. They were out looking for deals — and something that can't be bought with money.
"It's family time, and can we share what each of us are looking for, you know, be on the lookout for different things, size clothes for the kids and different things like that," Jackie said.
While the bargains are great, 400 Mile Sale Director Tara Hall said some of these sales have a deeper meaning.
"It’s when nonprofits like the Marshall County Humane Society and Christian Fellowship School utilize this sale to spread their mission and vision and values to save and make money for their nonprofit. I like that part. That's my favorite part," Hall said.
Jackie and Amber like that part too, and the deals are an extra bonus. They said they have U-Haul numbers on standby to haul their finds back to southern Illinois.
Hall says this is just the beginning of a busy weekend. The sale continues through Sunday.
