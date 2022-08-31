PADUCAH — It can be difficult to spot the signs of addiction, and while drug overdosing is a nationwide issue, the problem also exists in the Local 6 area.
But there is hope.
Turning Point Recovery Group hosted a gathering for people in the community to help combat the issue and to celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day.
More than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from drug overdoses, according to the CDC.
Timothy Wharton is in rehab, and he says his journey towards healing is a miracle.
At Noble Park on Wednesday, he says he's motivated towards positive change.
"Doing the right thing," Wharton says. "Like integrity, like when nobody is watching, do the right thing. And for me, I've got a wife that I love, children that I love and a family that I love. It's time for me to make a change for myself so that I can be a better person."
People throughout the community came together to celebrate recovery, and to remember those whose lives were cut short due to drug overdoses.
Leaders say meetings like those are among the best ways to make sure people in our community don't become another statistic.
Brandon Fitch, the program director for Turning Point Recovery and Community Center, says McCracken County has experienced a 40% decrease in overdoses over the past year.
He says that’s partly because of gatherings like the one held Wednesday.
"These events, gathering together, works," Fitch says. "Bringing people together to find the most common bond to allow them to achieve or allow them to gather harm reduction products, saves lives."
But, he says, to save lives people must be willing to take that first step toward recovery.
Fitch says to do that, you need to be bold.
"Asking for help is tough," Fitch says. "It's scary, but it requires strength and is probably the most courageous thing you can do."
Wharton is someone who asked for help, and now he's on the path towards restoration. But he wants to take it slowly and overcome challenges as they present themselves.
"I'm going to take it one day at a time," Wharton says. "That's all we can do. Take it one day, one hour, one minute and just today be clean, today be sober and just let God work."
From July 2021 to July 2022, Purchase Area Health Connection distributed nearly 800 boxes of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug.
In 2020, more than 91,000 drug overdose deaths happened in the U.S., according to the CDC.