PADUCAH - COVID-19 has forced all the interactive parts of Noble Park to be taped off and gated shut. That's not sopping people from coming to the park though.
"It's really worrisome," says Gayle McLeod.
Several people like McLeod have been inside all week trying to practice social distancing. On Saturday they finally got outside and walking on the green way trail while keeping a safe distance from others.
"You're not going to keep people from getting out and doing something, we've been cooped up all winter long and we're ready to get out and do something and then this comes along," says McLeod.
Elmer Maggard showed up to the park intending to play basketball, only to find the courts closed. Instead he bounced his ball up and down the road. Maggard hopes some good can come from this hard time.
"Maybe there's a chance this can bring us closer together even past this emergency where we have social distancing," says Maggard.
Kenneth Hurt went to the park to jog and help take his mind off of all the recent events.
"The jogging, that helps just sort of frees your mind and just drift along," says Hurt.
Hurt says he knows that we'll get through this.
"America has always been a great, a great country we will resolve it," says Hurt.