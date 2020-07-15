SPRINGFIELD, IL — Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker shared a post from Equality Illinois' Facebook page celebrating International Non-Binary People's Day and the inclusion and availability to receive a gender neutral marker on an Illinois Birth Certificate.
The post from Equality Illinois says people who were born in Illinois may now correct their gender marker to designations of M, F, or X.
Illinois is now one of several states that provides gender neutral marker options on birth certificates. Other states include California, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington, District of Columbia, according to U.S. Birth Certificates.
If you need assistance with the process to change your name or correct your gender marker, you can email the Transformative Justice Law Project at namechange@tjlp.org for support.
The Human Rights Campaign says July 14 is recognized around the world as International Non-Binary People's Day and shines light on those who identify as non-binary as well as celebrates the rich diversity of the community.
The term "non-binary," according to U.S. Birth Certificate, includes any person who does not identify with a gender that falls within the traditional male/female or man/woman category. These new regulations are also inclusionary for citizens born intersex, meaning they have ambiguous genitalia or sexual characteristics from both genders.