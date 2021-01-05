PADUCAH — As the second round of stimulus checks rolls out, people nationwide and right here in the Local 6 area are experiencing issues getting that money.
Billy Cotham is still waiting on his stimulus check. When he checked the status of his payment, the IRS said the money has been deposited with his tax preparer, H&R Block.
"They might've gave a heads up before the day it was supposed to come in," Cotham said. "You know, you're expecting it on the 4th. And then you find out on the 4th that it's gone to the wrong account. Everybody is kind of flustered, and no one knows what's going on."
On Twitter, H&R block said to call them if this is happening to you. They say you'll receive the check the same way you got your tax refund.
If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block is ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and 1-866-353-1266 for Emerald Card.— H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021
Keith Jennings with Jennings and Associates said if you haven't received your payment by Jan. 15, talk with your tax professional to get your funds on your next tax return.
"For those folks who don't have any needs that are immediate or even intermediate, they can use this as an opportunity or building block to save money for the future, and use things like Roth IRAs or traditional IRAs to enjoy even more of a tax benefit," Jennings said.
Cotham isn't relying on the check. But he said it would still be nice to have.
You can check out H&R Block's full statement on questions about the stimulus check here.
You can check frequently asked questions from the IRS here.
Parents who had a baby in 2020 and didn't receive a payment for their child can qualify for up to $1,100 in extra stimulus money.