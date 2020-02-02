PADUCAH — While many people are tuning into the Super Bowl this Sunday, some people in the Local 6 area are not.
They shared why they're spending their Sunday night in other ways.
Shaliyah Gentry and her friends aren't football fans.
"It is over-hyped," Gentry said. "It's just a game to me."
They skipped the Super Bowl this year and watched a movie instead. Gentry said she doesn't even care about the half-time performance.
"Whenever Beyonce performed, I liked that one," Gentry said. "But most of the time I really don't care who is performing."
Wesley Brown said he met his wife at a Super Bowl party. He says he likes the social aspect, but he's still not a big football fan. She's not into football anymore.
Brown said he's spending the evening preparing for a Dungeons and Dragons game.
"Just never really been a fan of football," Brown said. "Organized sports or anything like that. Never really interested me."
However, he would attend a Super Bowl party.
"If I were hanging out with my friends, I would be there just for the camaraderie and hanging out with other people," Brown said. "It wouldn't be for watching the game at all. So it would be just another opportunity for me to be social."
Both Gentry and Brown say they understand other people's interest, but it's just not for them.