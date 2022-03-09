MURRAY, KY — Skyrocketing gas prices are an expense you might be budgeting for, especially if you're thinking of buying a new car.
With the current prices at the pump, it could be another reason to hold off on that purchase.
The folks at Paducah Ford say they're still recovering from the pandemic, meaning sales are still low. But, they say they could see elevated gas prices affecting business down the road.
Paducah Ford sales manager Paul Stovesand says good gas mileage was a must-have for many people even before the spike in gas prices.
And newer models are answering the call. New technology has vehicles averaging 40 miles per gallon.
“Even if gas prices do stay elevated, we anticipate a rise in demand for vehicles that are newer and more fuel efficient than some of the ones that were sold maybe five, 10 years ago,” Stovesand says.
But, because of the pandemic, those newer models are in short supply.
“The real underlying story in the auto industry still is lack of inventory. So, getting vehicles from the manufacturer, they're having issues with parts and logistical issues. So obviously a lot of dealers’ lots have fewer cars than they did just a year or two ago,” says Stovesand.
So what can you do if you can't afford your gas guzzler anymore?
A lot of people are swapping out four wheels for two.
Matt Falwell, owner of Gear Up Cycles in Murray, Kentucky, says today’s high fuel prices bring back memories of 2008.
“At that point in time, the idea of $3 to $4 a gallon was outrageous, and we had a steady influx of individuals coming in to purchase bicycles,” Falwell says.
For now, things are only picking up slightly. Falwell expects that to change very soon.
“I think we will see it predominantly occur as soon as we move into a little more consistent spring weather, a little warmer temps, especially during the summer. I think we'll see a steady increase of folks choosing to cycle instead of drive,” says Falwell.
Falwell says he's already seen interest increase in the past few weeks. Biking has obvious benefits, like no fuel costs and exercise.
But, he says biking requires more than pedaling down the street. You have to do your research.
“You want to go to that shop that's going to sell you that bike, service that bike, help educate you about safe routes and the equipment that you'll need and the maintenance that you'll need, so that way you can travel safely and effectively,” Falwell says.
Falwell also says getting a beginner bike is an investment.
New riders should seek help at their local shop.
People who are considering cycling should also know the laws and regulations for bicycle travel within their state.