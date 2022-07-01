PADUCAH - Gas prices are on the rise nationwide and with the July 4th weekend approaching, people are reconsidering their holiday plans.
People at the pump tell us they're probably going to stay in town even though there are festivities.
They are driving out of town just for the gas.
Some are driving in from Illinois because of Kentucky's low prices.
"I definitely filled up when I was down here you know, cause it's $4.29," said Aleasha Binson, who is from Illinois. "It's $5.09 in the town where I live so I mean, that's a pretty big difference."
Binson says while she usually stays at home for the July 4th holiday, she's specifically making sure she stays home this year.
"I can really say that probably found things to do, replace things that we might have like to do further away and kind of find something closer to home just because it is, it is ridiculous right now," said Binson.
Owners of Kentucky Tobacco Outlet say Binson isn't the only one coming in from out of town.
There have been a lot of people from Illinois coming to their gas station.
"We've noticed in the last six months a real influx in Illinois business because of the difference," said Robert Hill, the owner of the store. "We're talking almost a dollar a gallon."
And for July 4th, they're hoping to get extra hands to help out during the busy season.
"We've gone in for extra help and so far, everybody's buried, you know, it's been really busy and we're seeing a lot of out of town people now," said Hill.
They're expecting many people for the holiday weekend.
Hill says in general, there is about a 20% increase in customers compared to last year's numbers.
He also says 35 to 40% of his business comes from Illinois.