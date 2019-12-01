New Orleans, LA - New Orleans police say 11 people were shot early Sunday morning in the city's famed French Quarter.
Two of the victims are in critical condition.
Police say no arrests have been made, and they aren't sure about a motive.
The shooting took place on a busy block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near some hotels.
Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that’s played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.