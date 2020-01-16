Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER CONTINUES TO RISE AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS WITH ALL OF THEM FORECAST TO CREST OVER THE WEEKEND. SHAWNEETOWN WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE NEXT TUESDAY AND PADUCAH WILL ALSO GO BELOW FLOOD STAGE NEXT THURSDAY. THE OTHER TWO WILL FALL VERY SLOWLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL THURSDAY JANUARY 23. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 40.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY SATURDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY MORNING, JANUARY 23RD. &&