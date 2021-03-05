PADUCAH — For almost an entire year, Kentuckians trying to get unemployment benefits have had to deal with long waits and a lack of answers.
Rose Winkler is one of the unemployed people who are having issues with the system. "It's terrifying. I don't know if I'm going to be living out of my car," says Winkler.
Winkler has been out of work since October. She was able to apply and receive unemployment benefits fairly quickly. But at the end of December, her money suddenly stopped coming.
"I've called unemployment, which is an absolute nightmare. You get put on a list, and that's really it. There's no human being to talk to," says Winkler.
Winkler has spent all of her savings and is relying on family members for help. Some people who have been fortunate enough to get their unemployment benefits are now getting a big surprise.
"They're getting hit with some pretty big-sized tax bills," says CPA Dean Owen.
Owen says several people did not choose to have taxes withheld from the unemployment check. Now that tax season is here, they're finding they owe a lot in taxes.
On the federal level, Owen says people’s unemployment benefits were taxed at around a 12% rate. At the state level in Kentucky, unemployment was taxed at 5%. Owen says some people could owe as much as $12,000.
"We try to prepare them that there's gonna' be a large tax bill due, and they should expect it and see it coming. Then, try and figure out how they're gonna' make that payment and get that payment made," says Owen.
Fortunately, Winkler checked the box to withhold taxes from the three months of unemployment benefits she did receive. She understands, though, how some people might not have known to do that.
"The box is at the bottom of the very bottom. It's just a little check box. It's very easy to miss," says Winkler.
At this point, Winkler just wants help and answers.
"There's been nights I've gone to sleep crying. I don't know what's going on," says Winkler.