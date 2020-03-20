PADUCAH — News and concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have sent people to grocery stores, emptying shelves of essential items.
"We're working 10 to 12 hours a day, some longer," says Eddyville Food Gaiant Manager Mike Oliver.
Grocery workers like Oliver are putting in a lot of extra hours to make sure people can get what they need.
"I've been doing this for 35 years, and I've never seen anything like this. But you know, as long as everybody keeps working together, we'll be alright. We'll get through this," says Oliver.
School cafeteria workers and bus drivers are pulling long hours too, making sure kids don't go hungry. Health care professionals are on the front lines, fighting COVID-19 head on.
Rhett Edwards and his mother are helping show appreciation for those health care workers by handing out purple ribbons to hang around Paducah.
"We're showing respect to the nurses and doctors," says Edwards.
A video posted to Facebook by Rachel Gereke and her son Knox is calling people to create artwork to send to the elderly and others who are stuck inside.
The elderly at a Metropolis nursing home are doing their part to spread joy, too. They posted pictures on Facebook of residents holding posters with funny messages written on them. One gentleman held up a poster that assured people he had plenty of toilet paper.
As we all do our part to rid our nation and world of this terrible disease, taking time to thank those who are working extra hard and putting smiles on our faces will be important in getting through this.