JOPPA, IL — The votes are in, and Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School District will not be annexed by Massac County Unit 1 Schools in southern Illinois.
For the annexation to pass, both school districts needed to OK it.
However, overall, only Massac approved of the annexation.
Massac Unit School District 1 had 772 "Yes" votes and 519 "No" votes.
Joppa Maple Grove had 157 "Yes" votes and 428 "No" votes.
Polling places were busy, filled with voters and election judges.
On Tuesday, the future of Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District 38 was determined.
For parent Alicia Hines, this vote secured her little town of Joppa, Illinois.
"Eventually our kids are going to graduate and be grown up that they won't have to go to these schools, but I mean, we voted no because that just means if they take over the schools, our little town is going to go away," said Hines.
Hines voted "No" and is against annexation.
"Education is the most important, but I also want them to be comfortable and know that they're safe at school, knowing that they can go to anybody in that school you know it feels like family," said Hines.
But not all parents are on the same page as Hines.
Rachel Henson is a Massac County School District parent.
She also works at the district as a nurse and is on the Joppa Maple Grove School Board.
She said the annexation would have helped move the district forward.
"But you can't live in the past," said Henson. "You have to plan for the future. Nothing is going to change the past, you can't make the past any better or worse than it was but you can plan to make the future better than where you are now."
Henson said she's looking out for the kids and that's why she voted "Yes" for the annexation.
"I do feel like the emotions are very high and I understand that," said Henson. "I mean like I said I'm a Joppa alumni myself, but I've got to look forward to what's best for these kids."
Local 6 reached out to the superintendents of both Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District and Massac County Unit Schools.
We have not heard back from either.
Massac Unit 1 Schools and Joppa-Maple Grove Schools Unit 38 commissioned a feasibility study of combining both districts.
That study was presented in June of last year.
Click here for that study.