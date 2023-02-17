PADUCAH — Performers gathered at the National Quilt Museum Friday night for an open mic night and poetry reading.
It was the conclusion of the exhibit "Say Your Piece - Black Women: Mothers, Martyrs and Misunderstood," which focused on issues affecting Black women in America.
Friday night, people shared their poetry, sang original songs, some just talked and others told stories. There was a youth poetry contest, too.
Stacey A. Watson is the curator of the exhibit. She said she's really pleased with how it came together.
"I'm just happy that I was able to provide something that merged two mediums, which is creative expression and quilting, and it's just, I was just excited for everybody to be able to say their piece in their own way," Watson said.
The event brought together a diverse crowd, too. Young and old, Black and white.