PADUCAH — A unanimous vote in the U.S. Senate for permanent daylight saving time has people excited. No more time changes; just more hours of sunlight. Nothing could be better, or could it?
Experts are saying a change was necessary, but this could be a change in the wrong direction.
Mary Boaz is excited for the possibility of permanent daylight saving time. She, like many others, says it gives more time in the day to spend with friends, to exercise and to spend outdoors.
“I'm not tied to a clock, but it’s nicer to have longer hours in the evening, longer daylight hours,” Boaz says.
But West Kentucky Community and Technical College biology professor Charles Cahill says waking up before the sun can interfere with your body's clock.
“When we receive sunlight on the retina of our eye, we start our day biologically. At night when it gets dark, we start to release hormones like melatonin,” Cahill says.
The permanent change could affect that cycle, and disordered sleeping could lead to a range of health issues.
“Having high levels of stress hormone when you wake up that are associated with increased cardiovascular problems to even selecting bad food to eat in our diet choices, diabetes, a range of different maladies,” says Cahill.
Boaz says there still has to be a change, because she can't manage the seasonal shifts.
“I don't know what time to eat. I don't know what time to go to bed. It just gets all mixed up. My advice: pick one and stick to it,” Boaz says.
Cahill believes a different permanent switch is the answer.
“I think the best thing to do would be to adjust to standard time where we had more daylight in the morning, more in line with our natural sleep-wake cycle,” says Cahill.
Cahill says no option would be perfect for everyone, but he believes that would be the best for most people.
A permanent switch to standard time could also help curb seasonal depression, come winter.
The bill is awaiting House approval and will also need approval from President Joe Biden.