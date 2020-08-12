CHICAGO, IL — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Wednesday that permanent rules have been adopted for adult use cannabis dispensary licenses to be selected when there are two or more applicant in the same Bureau of Labor Statistics Regions with tied high scores.
The rules, which were filed in June, can be found by clicking here.
The IDFPR says the approval of these rules allows IDFPR to move forward in awarding the 75 conditional adult use cannabis dispensary license that were authorized by the 2019 Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
Consistent with the new rules, IDFPR says it will provide a public notice announcing the applicants with tied high scores who, may participate in the selection process for a conditional license, if they meet the requirements.
“We are pleased that these rules have been adopted, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to ensuring these licenses are issued in a fair and objective way that implements Illinois’ equity-centric law,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “Additional licenses will be made available in the coming years and these rules will help ensure a strong foundation is established for the licensing process in the future.”
IDFPR says once a conditional license is awarded, the licensee will have 180 days to find a location within its BLS Region to operate. A license to operate cannot be issued if the location with within 1,500 feet of an existing licensed dispensing organization.
You can find more about the awarding of conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses under 410 ILCS 705/15-25 and 15-30 of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
Additionally, IDFRP says application scoring for craft grower, infuser, and transporter license is being finalized, and the Illinois Department of Agriculture will announce award dates in the near future.